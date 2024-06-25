Outsunny Kids Wooden Sand Pit Sandbox Pirate Sandboat Outdoor

Kids will feel like a sailor, thanks to this ship-designed sandbox from Outsunny. It has a bottomless design and removable liner, which stops sand getting everywhere – ideal for gardens. Great for playdates, it's incredibly spacious that'll fit multiple kids at once – they'll play, dig and make sandcastles in a safe environment, as the adjustable canopy offers protection from sun and rain, whilst the smooth surface lowers the risk of accidents happening

a great addition for outdoor fun.