HOMCOM Kids Bouncy Castle Inflatable Bouncer Bounce House and Slide Inflatable Jumper with Blower

This inflatable bouncing castle is a perfect choice for children fun time, made with oxford fabric which is fire, waterproof and puncture preventive material. Great two way stiching used to make the shapes and strengthened the seams. Comes with a surround mesh to prevent children falling out, also a slide in front to enter and exit. A great and secure place for children to play and have fun.