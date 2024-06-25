Outsunny Sandbox

If your child is addicted to playing with sand, this cool Outsunny sandbox will become their favourite playstation. This large sand pit features a two-step bench to give them somewhere to sit. The main box is spacious enough for several children to dig and build together. It's made from high-quality fir wood for long-term use, with a safe and beautiful polished finish. An excellent way for getting your sweetie and their friends out outdoors and in the fresh air.