Outsunny Kids Square Wooden Sandpit Children Cabana Sandbox Outdoor Playset

Outdoor kids activities doesn't come any more classic than this. Bring this sandbox into their play times for plenty of fun and imagination. The large sand pit is made from fir wood, tough and durable for long-term use. There is a bench on both ends to give them a place to sit, with the large size being spacious enough for several children to dig, build and explore together at once. Comes with cover for protection, and is finished with an overhead canopy to safely shield them from the sun.