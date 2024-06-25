Marketplace.
image 1 of Outsunny Kids Square Wooden Sandpit Children Cabana Sandbox Outdoor Playset
image 1 of Outsunny Kids Square Wooden Sandpit Children Cabana Sandbox Outdoor Playsetimage 2 of Outsunny Kids Square Wooden Sandpit Children Cabana Sandbox Outdoor Playsetimage 3 of Outsunny Kids Square Wooden Sandpit Children Cabana Sandbox Outdoor Playsetimage 4 of Outsunny Kids Square Wooden Sandpit Children Cabana Sandbox Outdoor Playsetimage 5 of Outsunny Kids Square Wooden Sandpit Children Cabana Sandbox Outdoor Playset

Outsunny Kids Square Wooden Sandpit Children Cabana Sandbox Outdoor Playset

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£91.99

£91.99/each

Outsunny Kids Square Wooden Sandpit Children Cabana Sandbox Outdoor Playset
Outdoor kids activities doesn't come any more classic than this. Bring this sandbox into their play times for plenty of fun and imagination. The large sand pit is made from fir wood, tough and durable for long-term use. There is a bench on both ends to give them a place to sit, with the large size being spacious enough for several children to dig, build and explore together at once. Comes with cover for protection, and is finished with an overhead canopy to safely shield them from the sun.
Canopy height can be adjusted to a position best for your child"Two benches for them to sit away from the sand""Fir wood structure is solid and durable"

View all Outdoor Toys

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here