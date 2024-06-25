Marketplace.
ZONEKIZ 55" Kids Trampoline with Enclosure Net for Toddler 1-6 Years Blue

ZONEKIZ 55" Kids Trampoline with Enclosure Net for Toddler 1-6 Years Blue
Children need a safe space to release their relentless energy – that's what this ZONEKIZ trampoline is for. A spacious jumping area, surrounded by a safety net and padded steel poles, so children don't fall off as they play and bounce. It's also a bungee design, which means there won't be any springs sticking out that could hurt your child. A great way to keep children active – they’ll be jumping up and down, working their muscles and improving fitness, keeping them happy and healthy.
Includes a heavy-duty steel frame and high-end bungee"Enclosed net keeps children safe as they bounce""Zipper door for easy access"

