image 1 of Outsunny Metal 2 Swings & Seesaw Set Height Adjustable Outdoor Play Set, Green
image 1 of Outsunny Metal 2 Swings & Seesaw Set Height Adjustable Outdoor Play Set, Greenimage 2 of Outsunny Metal 2 Swings & Seesaw Set Height Adjustable Outdoor Play Set, Greenimage 3 of Outsunny Metal 2 Swings & Seesaw Set Height Adjustable Outdoor Play Set, Greenimage 4 of Outsunny Metal 2 Swings & Seesaw Set Height Adjustable Outdoor Play Set, Greenimage 5 of Outsunny Metal 2 Swings & Seesaw Set Height Adjustable Outdoor Play Set, Green

Outsunny Metal 2 Swings & Seesaw Set Height Adjustable Outdoor Play Set, Green

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Outsunny Metal 2 Swings & Seesaw Set Height Adjustable Outdoor Play Set, Green
Double the fun for childrens playtime, thanks to this outdoor swing sets for kidsfrom Outsunny. Design comes with two swing seats and a double seat glider, which breezes back and forth smoothly: giving kids a chance to play with their friends/parents. Glider is fitted with foot rests for comfort. The swing seats are safely attached to the frame
the rope length is adjustable, making it suitable for children of different heights and as they grow. The metal frame, made into an ‘A’ shape for balance, is finished in bright green for extra fun.
Features two swings and a double-seat glider: holds up to four children at once"Helps develop balance and coordination""Both swings safely secured to frame with ropewhich can be easily adjusted""Metal frame for a tough core‘A’ shaped legs for balance"

View all Outdoor Toys

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here