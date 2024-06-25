Outsunny Metal 2 Swings & Seesaw Set Height Adjustable Outdoor Play Set, Green

Double the fun for childrens playtime, thanks to this outdoor swing sets for kids from Outsunny. Design comes with two swing seats and a double seat glider, which breezes back and forth smoothly: giving kids a chance to play with their friends/parents. Glider is fitted with foot rests for comfort. The swing seats are safely attached to the frame

the rope length is adjustable, making it suitable for children of different heights and as they grow. The metal frame, made into an ‘A’ shape for balance, is finished in bright green for extra fun.