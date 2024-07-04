Outsunny Kids Bouncy Castle with Slide Pool Basket Gun Climbing Wall W/ Blower

With a great layout and fun design, our Outsunny bounce house will be the talk of all the kids in the neighborhood! Bring the fun of the fair home with you. We made the layout of the bouncy castle varied for the most fun: slide, pool, basket, water gun and climbing wall all allow kids to go wild and burn some energy. We made sure to include ground stakes, too, so your new bouncy house for kids has no risk in the wind. Check out this inflatable castle and jump into the fun!