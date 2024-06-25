Outsunny Kids Running Water Playset wIth Sink Toys, Water Carts, Tracks

Transform your outdoor space into a mini beach, thanks to this Outsunny water-running playset. With two sections – for sand and water – children will enjoy creating waterfalls with the funnel, and sandcastles with the spatula and spoon. Overall, there are 18 toy accessories of the wooden sandpit, giving children different activates each time. It's a fun way to encourage problem-solving and creativity, allowing children to enter a magical world of their own.