Outsunny 5 PCS Kids Stepping Stones Balance Beam w/ Non-Slip Surface and Bottom

These Outsunny balance river stones are a fun activity for kids, helping them improve balance and coordination. With separate pieces, children can play, hop and jump across each stone – making up different games. Its non-slip bottom keeps this toy secure, whilst the top surface is textured, reducing the risk of slips and falls. Once playtime is over, they can be stacked and stored, saving space and preventing clutter. It's an easy and practical way to keep kids happy.