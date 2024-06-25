HOMCOM 3 Pcs Kids Basketball Set w/ Hoop Ball Pump Height for 3-8 Yrs

Let the fun and games commence with this basketball set from HOMCOM. Included in this set is a basketball hoop, blow-up ball and pump. The hoop is adjustable in height, so you can set it to the level best for your child (and their friends). It is fitted with a backbaord for the ball to bounce against, and netting on the hoop so it passes through gently. The base can be filled with 3kg water/4kg of sand, meaning it can be moved easily when empty, then filled up to hold in position. The perfect set to sharpen up their shooting skills.