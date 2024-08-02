Tower Charcoal fuelled Kettle Grill with Side Table

Create all your BBQ favourites for the whole family with this Kettle Grill from Tower. The large cooking area has a 54cm diameter that offers plenty of space for family sized cooking, whilst the built-in side table offers space to prepare meals with ease. There is also enough space to store cooking utensils and a drink so you can stay hydrated when cooking. Wheels on the frame allow you to move the kettle grill around the garden with ease so you can find the perfect spot to cook. The lid is fully removeable and when slotted into the built in storage it reflects the heat to maintain a good cooking temperature. An ash catcher located underneath the drum will allow for simple and fuss-free ash disposal, whilst an airflow vent and thermometer will let you control the temperature to ensure perfect results every time