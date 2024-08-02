XL Portable Grill

Tower's XL Portable Grill is the perfect travel companion. Whether it is a holiday or a day trip, you can cook juicy burgers, charred halloumi skewer and succulent steaks anytime, anywhere. It is easily transportable with its compact design, with collapsible legs allowing for easy storage. Wheels allow for easy manoeuvrability so you can move the grill to the best spot in your garden for easy grilling. The porcelain enamel coated firebowl and body can withstand high temperatures, allowing for more thorough cooking without warping the grill, whilst an adjustable vent will allow you to control the temperature so you can enjoy perfectly cooked food every time. The spacious 46cm grill offers plenty of space to cook delicious food for 3-6 people. The enamel coating also allows for easy cleaning so the BBQ experience is fuss free from start to finish.