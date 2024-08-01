Tower Sphere Pit 'N' Grill 2-in-1 BBQ and Fire Pit

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Combining visual appeal and practicality, this Tower Sphere Pit and Grill has everything you need to play host for family gatherings. The hygienic steel surface lets you cook a wide range of meats, poultry and other ingredients, which can be easily cleaned without risk of cross contamination. Featuring a robust stainless steel construction, this barbecue and fire pit is perfect for those who love to frequently host gatherings, providing you with long-lasting reliability and durability. The 360 degree access makes for more convenient use, while the straight and robust legs give you the necessary stability for various outdoor surfaces such as grass.

Combining visual appeal and practicality, this Tower Sphere Pit and Grill has everything you need to play host for family gatherings. The hygienic steel surface lets you cook a wide range of meats, poultry and other ingredients, which can be easily cleaned without risk of cross contamination. Featuring a robust stainless steel construction, this barbecue and fire pit is perfect for those who love to frequently host gatherings, providing you with long-lasting reliability and durability. The 360 degree access makes for more convenient use, while the straight and robust legs give you the necessary stability for various outdoor surfaces such as grass.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.