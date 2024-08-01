Marketplace.
image 1 of Tower Comet Chiminea
image 1 of Tower Comet Chimineaimage 2 of Tower Comet Chimineaimage 3 of Tower Comet Chimineaimage 4 of Tower Comet Chimineaimage 5 of Tower Comet Chiminea

Tower Comet Chiminea

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by R K WHOLESALE LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£174.99

£174.99/each

Tower Comet Chiminea
Have longer evenings spent in your garden, even when the temperature drops with Tower's Comet Chiminea. Creating a soothing ambience for you and guests to enjoy all year round, you can all feel cosy and warm with this modern and elegant designed Chiminea, complementing any garden. Its high-grade powder coated steel body is resistant to heat, meaning it is resilient to warping and damage for continued, long-lasting use. You can easily refuel the chiminea whenever needed with the large opening, while the sturdy feet ensures the chiminea remains secure and firmly in place for added safety. The tall and sleek design of the integrated chimney directs smoke upwards, allowing it to dissipate without causing any inconvenience with a quick and easy assembly, meaning you can unbox and enjoy the chiminea in moments.

View all Outdoor Cooking & Heating

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here