Tower Comet Chiminea

Have longer evenings spent in your garden, even when the temperature drops with Tower's Comet Chiminea. Creating a soothing ambience for you and guests to enjoy all year round, you can all feel cosy and warm with this modern and elegant designed Chiminea, complementing any garden. Its high-grade powder coated steel body is resistant to heat, meaning it is resilient to warping and damage for continued, long-lasting use. You can easily refuel the chiminea whenever needed with the large opening, while the sturdy feet ensures the chiminea remains secure and firmly in place for added safety. The tall and sleek design of the integrated chimney directs smoke upwards, allowing it to dissipate without causing any inconvenience with a quick and easy assembly, meaning you can unbox and enjoy the chiminea in moments.