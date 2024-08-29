image 1 of Tower Charcoal BBQ Starter Pan
Tower Charcoal BBQ Starter Pan

Safely heat up charcoal to BBQ with, in less than 10 minutes without the need for lighter fluid using the Charcoal Starter Pan from Tower, so you can start cooking deliciously smoked meats and veggies in no time. Its heavy duty galvanized iron body is resilient against rust for high quality performance, providing a safe and convenient way to start up your BBQ. Measures at 28cm x 17cm to hold large amounts of charcoal needed for cooking on your BBQ, that can be easily poured from the cylinder shaped pan onto the grill. The pan is complete with a stay cool plastic handle to provide added safety around high temperatures, for complete comfort and control over your charcoal. Hand wash is recommended to keep your charcoal starter pan at its best.

