Tower 3 Piece Pizza Tool Set - cutter, pizza stone and paddle

Become a professional pizzeria using Tower's Pizza Tool Kit. With a cutter, pizza stone and paddle included, you can seamlessly cook your favourite pizzas loaded with delicious ingredients with ease. The stainless steel body of the cutter, paddle and cordierite stone are resilient to high temperatures for continued, long-lasting use. They are also to clean; ensuring ever stage of your BBQ experience is effortless. The durable pizza stone withstands high temperatures without splitting while retaining heat easily, cooking pizzas up to 12 inches in a matter of minutes. Seamlessly slice up your pizza using the stainless steel pizza cutter but simply rolling it across for fast and simply serving. The pizza paddles ensures you can transfer the pizza from BBQ to plate safely and easily, while featuring a foldable handle for compact and convenient storage - ideal for caravans and holiday homes.