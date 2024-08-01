Tower Kamado Maxi Ceramic Charcoal BBQ

Tower's Kamado Maxi Ceramic Charcoal BBQ provides ultimate charcoal tasting foods that all the family and guests will enjoy. Its modern, embossed design will look fantastic in any garden, with a grilling surface measuring at 23.5cm to cater for 3 - 5 people, allowing you to create juicy burgers, charred halloumi skewers and succulent steaks for family or guests to enjoy. The ceramic body with powder coated steel frame offers fantastic heat retention, ensuring all your BBQ favourites are cooked thoroughly with an authentic charcoal taste while the insulated lid seal locks in air tightly to retain natural moistures and flavours. Versatile by design, you cook a whole range of ingredients by grilling, smoking, baking and searing, with a built-in thermometer, ensuring meals are cooked at the correct temperature. Preventing any accidents, the BBQ comes complete with integrated wooden handles, remaining cool to the touch for safe opening and closing of the lid.