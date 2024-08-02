Marketplace.
Tower Stealth Plus Three Burner Gas BBQ

Sold and sent by R K WHOLESALE LIMITED

Delivered by courier
£250.00

£250.00/each

Tower Stealth Plus Three Burner Gas BBQ
Cook your BBQ favourites with added authentic BBQ taste using Tower's Stealth Plus Three Burner Gas BBQ. The grilling surface measures at 57cm x 42cm to cater for 5 - 10 people, great for grilling juicy burgers, charred halloumi skewers succulent steaks at the same time - ideal for summer parties entertaining friends family. The multi-function side burner provides extra cooking space for grilling, sauting meats vegetables to add extra flavour to your dishes or crisp up burger toppings. Its powdered coated steel body is resilient to damage resistant to high heat to prevent warping for long-lasting use. The steel grill plates coated in porcelain enamel are robust easy to clean, for a seamless effortless experience. A built-in thermometer allows you to grill BBQ favourites at the ideal temperature for precise cooking, complete with easy-open dual storage cabinets for storing all your BBQ essentials. For added convenience, the BBQ features two premium integrated castor wheels for simple portability.

