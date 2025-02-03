Marketplace.
image 1 of TOWER T20065BLK Renaissance 4 Slice ToasterBlack

TOWER T20065BLK Renaissance 4 Slice ToasterBlack

No ratings yet

Write a review

£69.99

£69.99/each

Sold and sent by R K Wholesale

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

TOWER T20065BLK Renaissance 4 Slice ToasterBlack
Enjoy toast to your taste every breakfast time with the Tower Renaissance 4 Slice Black Toaster. With its durable body and removable crumb trays, this is the ideal long-lasting kitchen essential that perfectly toasts bread, crumpets and bagels. Simply remove the trays and empty the contents straight into the bin to keep your kitchen tidy. Toast to your taste with the 7 browning levels that can be easily adjusted, alongside the defrost, heat and cancel functions to give you total control over your toasting needs. The stylish design of this toaster will make a statement on your kitchen countertop, adding a touch of elegance to your electrical appliances and fits perfectly with the Tower Renaissance Black Kettle.
Sold by R K Wholesale (R K WHOLESALE LIMITED)

View all Small Kitchen Appliances

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here