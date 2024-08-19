Silentnight Pure Cotton Fitted Sheet, Extra Deep, 38 cm, White, Super King

Crafted from 100% cotton which feels blissfully soft on the skin for a great night’s sleep night after night. The cotton cover is highly breathable which will keep you feeling fresh throughout the night providing a luxurious sleep experience. Fitting mattress depths of up to 38cm, the Pure Cotton Extra Deep Fitted Sheet has been designed to provide extra coverage. Easy to care for and machine washable retaining its shape wash after wash, tumble dry safe. Pair with our Silentnight Pure Cotton Pillowcases to complete the look! Silentnight are the UK’s most trusted sleep brand with over 70 years’ experience in creating products that offer solutions for every sleeper.