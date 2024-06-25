image 1 of Charles Bentley Set of 2 75L Heavy Duty Trunk on Wheels- Black
Charles Bentley Set of 2 75L Heavy Duty Trunk on Wheels- Black

Elevate your storage game with our Heavy-Duty Storage Bundle, an essential set for the organized soul. Comprised of a 145L trunk, a 75L trunk, a 24L box, and a multi-compartment caddy, this ensemble is designed to cater to a myriad of storage needs. Constructed from 95% recycled plastics, it not only aids in decluttering your space but also supports environmental sustainability. The trunks are equipped with wheels and lockable lids for easy mobility and added security, while the caddy serves as a perfect organizer for smaller items. This bundle is ideal for stowing away bulky items like bedding or toys, with the smaller box fitting neatly under beds or on top of wardrobes. Note: Padlocks not included.
Eco-friendly design from 95% recycled materialsMobility & security with wheels and lockable lidsVersatile caddy for easy organization

