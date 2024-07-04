image 1 of Teamson Home Wooden Bathroom Furniture Wall Medicine Cabinet
image 1 of Teamson Home Wooden Bathroom Furniture Wall Medicine Cabinetimage 2 of Teamson Home Wooden Bathroom Furniture Wall Medicine Cabinetimage 3 of Teamson Home Wooden Bathroom Furniture Wall Medicine Cabinetimage 4 of Teamson Home Wooden Bathroom Furniture Wall Medicine Cabinetimage 5 of Teamson Home Wooden Bathroom Furniture Wall Medicine Cabinet

Teamson Home Wooden Bathroom Furniture Wall Medicine Cabinet

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Teamson UK Ltd

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Teamson Home Wooden Bathroom Furniture Wall Medicine Cabinet
Teamson Home's Newport Removable Wall Cabinet adds much-needed storage and organization without taking up valuable floor space in various spaces in a home. This cabinet features a pair of shaker-style beadboard doors with brushed nickel handles, for a contemporary look in bathrooms, kitchens, laundry rooms, home offices, etc. An adjustable interior shelf allows for customized organization, keeping countertops clutter-free.
Brushed nickel handlesIncludes an adjustable shelfConstructed from durable wood

View all Bathroom Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here