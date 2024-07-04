Teamson Home Wooden Bathroom Furniture Wall Medicine Cabinet

This product's currently out of stock

This product's currently out of stock

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options when ordering Marketplace products that are big or heavy.

Teamson Home's Newport Removable Wall Cabinet adds much-needed storage and organization without taking up valuable floor space in various spaces in a home. This cabinet features a pair of shaker-style beadboard doors with brushed nickel handles, for a contemporary look in bathrooms, kitchens, laundry rooms, home offices, etc. An adjustable interior shelf allows for customized organization, keeping countertops clutter-free.

Teamson Home's Newport Removable Wall Cabinet adds much-needed storage and organization without taking up valuable floor space in various spaces in a home. This cabinet features a pair of shaker-style beadboard doors with brushed nickel handles, for a contemporary look in bathrooms, kitchens, laundry rooms, home offices, etc. An adjustable interior shelf allows for customized organization, keeping countertops clutter-free.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.