Outsunny 2 Man Pop-up Beach Tent Sun Shade Shelter Hut w/ Windows Door

Enjoy the beach even better than before - get your sun and sea fix without the risk of sand flying about and UV damage, thanks to this pop up beach tent from Outsunny. A pop-up design, beach shade is effortlessly easy to set up and takedown, giving you more time to relax and with zero stress. Using fibreglass for a frame which keeps in shape when up, the two man-size gives plenty of room to relax with a friend. Finished with four pockets to keep your belongings safely close by.