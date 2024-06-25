Outsunny Portable Automatic Pop Up Beach Tent Outdoor Camp Shelter

Give yourself private space whilst soaking up the sun with this pop up shelter from Outsunny. In a pop-up and portable design for ease, fibreglass poles form a structure this pop-up beach shelter is durable and strong, keeping the beach shade up all day to keep you protected. Open at the front, with mesh panels to allow air to pass through inside to keep the temperature at an enjoyable level. When done, simply fold it back into itself – a carry bag is also included.