Outsunny 2-3 Person Pop up Tent Instant Camping Tent Sun Shade Shelter

Bring shelter and shade outdoors with this uv tent from Outsunny. Easy to set up and take down, saving you more time for relaxing and enjoying the sunny weather. Pop up shelter's spacious size allows two people to relax comfortably inside to easily enjoy time out with a friend or loved. Finished with a back window for adequate amounts of air circulation, you'll be able to keep cool whilst protecting yourself from any direct sunlight.