Outsunny Camping Tent, 3000mm Waterproof Family Tent for 5-6 Man

A spacious home for camping trips, thanks to this Outsunny six man tunnel tent. The fabric shell offers 3000mm of rain protection, making it suitable for use in light to mild weather. The two room design comes with a main bedroom a living room: one place to sleep and another to relax. Friend and family tent is complete with an inner hook to hang a light inside, so you can see when dark. 28x ground stakes, 9x guy ropes and a carry bag included.