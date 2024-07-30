Outsunny 2 Bedroom Camping Tent Living Area 3000mm Waterproof

Share the fun of your camping with family and friends - go for this 4 - 5 man tent from Outsunny. It provides a separation of a "living"/"storage" space from the "sleeping" space. This is important if you want to keep your sleeping space relatively clean / dirt free. To provide an excellent large cabin tent, we use ultra-lightweight fibreglass poles to build a solid but light frame. Everything nicely fit into a carry bag that's included for easy transport.