Outsunny 3 Man Camping Tent w/ 2 Rooms Vents Rainfly Weather-Resistant

Share the fun of your camping experience with family and friends - go for this Outsunny three-man tent. The design is formed of a bedroom and front porch the porch features a front and side door for access both ways - the bedroom has one door. The front porch is great for relaxing in all day, as well as being a holding room for belongings. Fibreglass poles for a sturdy standing structure, complete with a rainfly for extra weather protection.