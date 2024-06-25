Outsunny Camping Tent Sun Shelter Shade for Garden Park Outdoor

This Outsunny 8 man tent provides an easy and convenient shelter, which is great for outdoor use and can also be a great item to have when having outdoor parties and BBQ's. The door has a meshed zip allowing a breeze to come through if required and can be closed to protect from Heat and strong winds. The lightweight tent can be easily carried in the carry case provided. Our tents for camping are great items to have for any outdoor experience.