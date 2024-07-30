Outsunny Camping Tent 3000mm Waterproof Rainfly Screen Panels

A safe and spacious shelter for camping trips, thanks to this Outsunny six-man large family tent. The fabric shell offers 3000mm rain protection, with a top removable rainfly which shields the top from extra water. When dusk falls, the lantern hook adds a glow to your night-time retreat, whilst mesh windows ensure a breath of fresh air under the stars. Comes with guy ropes, ground stakes and carry bag.