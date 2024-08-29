Outsunny 4-6 Man Camping Tent with 2 Bedroom and Living Area

Share the fun of your camping with company. This Outsunny three-room tent comes with two bedrooms and a middle living room - room for 4-6 people. Fibreglass poles mean a tough core, with the water-resistant shell protects up to 2,000mm of rainwater. Doors to enter each space easily, with mesh windows to bring fresh air inside. 28x ground stakes, 10x guy ropes and carry bag included.