Outsunny Compact Camping Tent w/ Vestibule & Mesh Vents for Hiking

An enjoyable camping experience with this Outsunny two-man tent. It has a generous inner space for you to rest the front vestibule creates a safe and shielded area for dirty boots and outerwear. Using water-resistant material for the shell, you'll keep protected from the rain. Easy to set up and pack away, this lightweight tent comes with all required guy ropes, ground stakes and carry bag in the package.