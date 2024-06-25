Outsunny 4-6 Persons Camping Tent Dome Family Travel Group Hiking

ThisOutsunny tent is great for camping, hiking or even festivals. Its spacious design can accommodate up to four-six people comfortably, thanks to the two bedrooms and living room, making it excellent for enjoying time with friends and family. Made from polyester taffeta with fibreglass poles for support and structure, it is UV and water resistant for use in both the sun and rain. It is finished with mesh windows to provide plenty of air circulation as well as keep bugs and mosquitoes at bay.