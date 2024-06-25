Outsunny 4 Person Pop Up Tent Camping Festival Hiking Shelter Family

Accommodate yourself and others comfortably during camping trips, festival trips, hiking trips and more with this 4 person tent. With a 190T water-resistant polyester cloth, flexible fibre glass poles and Oxford cloth on the floor for protection, the family tent comes with steel stakes and guy ropes to stabilise. Accommodating 4 adults or 6 kids comfortably comfortably, our pop up tents for adults are finished with mesh windows for ventilation, 2 doors and two side storage pockets.