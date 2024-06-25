Outsunny 2 Room Camping Tent with Waterproof Rainfly & Screen Panels

A safe and spacious shelter for camping trips, thanks to this Outsunny 2 bedroom tent. A two-room design which can be used as one, or separately, thanks to the removable room divider. The fabric shell offers 2000mm rain protection, with a top removable rainfly which shields the top from extra water. Comes with guy ropes, ground stakes and carry bag.