Outsunny Four Man Pop Up Tent Automatic Camping Backpacking Dome

Camp with plenty of space - do it with this Outsunny 4 person tent. It's easy to unfold and set up: featuring pre-attached poles and a hydraulic pressure mechanism, the family tent pops open up easily for a fuss-free set up - also easy to fold up too. The 190T polyester shell protects against light weather for use from Spring to Autumn. This 4 man tent features three windows to let air in, with the large front door making it easy to enter and leave. Comes with carry bag and eight ground stakes.