Outsunny Tunnel Tent with Bedroom, Living Room and Porch for 3-4 Man

Share the fun of your camping with company. This Outsunny two-room family tent comes with a bedroom and chill-out space: room for up to three people. Fibreglass poles mean a tough core, with the water-resistant shell protecting up to 2,000mm of rainwater. Doors to enter each space easily. 18x ground stakes, 8x guy ropes and carry bag included.