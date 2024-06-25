image 1 of Outsunny Camping Tent for 2 Person Dome Tent w/ Storage Pocket
Outsunny Camping Tent for 2 Person Dome Tent w/ Storage Pocket

Outsunny Camping Tent for 2 Person Dome Tent w/ Storage Pocket
This Outsunny camping tent is spacious enough for two people it's time to enjoy outdoors with company. Two top mesh windows for fresh air. A two-layer zipped door offers ventilation and privacy the mesh layer helps prevent bugs entering - great for hot nights. Fibreglass structure to stand in shape, with ground stakes to pin to ground. When done, this camping shelter packs away into the carry bag.
Sturdy polyester fabrics allows for long time useComes with a carry bagEasy to set up with pre-attached poles

