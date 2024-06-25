Outsunny Camping Tent for 2 Person Dome Tent w/ Storage Pocket

This Outsunny camping tent is spacious enough for two people it's time to enjoy outdoors with company. Two top mesh windows for fresh air. A two-layer zipped door offers ventilation and privacy the mesh layer helps prevent bugs entering - great for hot nights. Fibreglass structure to stand in shape, with ground stakes to pin to ground. When done, this camping shelter packs away into the carry bag.