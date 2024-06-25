Outsunny 2-3 Man Camping Tunnel Tent with Bedroom and Living Room

Share the fun of your camping with company. This Outsunny two-room family tent comes with a bedroom, living room and front porch - space for two/three people. Use the front porch to relax and keep dirty belongings. Fibreglass poles make a tough structure which stands upright - pin and secure to the ground with included guy ropes and ground stakes. Carry bag also included.