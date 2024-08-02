Outsunny Blackout Camping Tent with Bedroom & Living Room for 4-5

Share the fun of your camping with company. This Outsunny four man camping tent comes with a bedroom and living room. Fibreglass poles mean a tough and resilient core, so this large tent stays in shape. The waterproof tent protecting up to 3,000mm of rainwater. Doors to enter each space easily. This tunnel tent includes 22 x ground stakes, 8 x guy ropes and a carry bag.