Outsunny Double Layer Camping Tent for 1-2 Man, 2000mm Waterproof

This Outsunny 2 man tent only takes a few minutes to assemble - more time for you to enjoy your camping weekend. The 2000mm waterproof tent protects you against the elements. When you're done, the included bag makes it easy to pack up and carry with you.

Sturdy polyester fabrics allows for long time use Comes with a carry bag Easy to set up with pre-attached poles

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD