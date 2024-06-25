Outsunny Camping Tent Dome Tent with Removable Rainfly for 1-2 Man

This Outsunny 2 man tent is a compact companion for your outdoor adventures. The top mesh window brings air inside for freshness, protected by a small removable rainfly panel. The two doors make it to enter and leave this backpacking tent easily. Comes with 12x ground stakes, 6x guy ropes and carry bag.