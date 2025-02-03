Outsunny 2 Man Camping Tent with Living Area, 2000mm Waterproof

Share the fun of camping with family and friends - go for this Outsunny two-man dome tent. The bedroom and living room gives you somewhere you sleek and relax/hold belongings. The large zipper makes it easy to enter and leave. Ultra-lightweight fibreglass poles make a sturdy standing frame. Backpacking tent kit comes with fibreglass ground stakes and carry bag.

Sturdy polyester fabrics allows for long time use Comes with a carry bag Easy to set up with pre-attached poles

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD