Outsunny 3-4 Man Camping Tent Portable with Bag, Quick Setup

A safe home camping trips, thanks to this Outsunny three-man instant tent. The fabric shell offers 2000mm rain protection, with a top removable rainfly which shields the top from extra water. Two mesh windows bring fresh air inside. Tent comes with 10x ground stakes, 4x guy ropes and carry bag - everything you need in one set.

Sturdy polyester fabrics allows for long time use Comes with a carry bag Easy to set up with pre-attached poles

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD