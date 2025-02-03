Outsunny 3000mm Waterproof Camping Tent w/ Porch & Sewn in Groundsheet

Discover the great outdoors with the Outsunny Camping Tent, your spacious family tent designed for 5-6 people. Enjoy a clutter-free sanctuary with a dedicated porch for gear and rest assured with its waterproof prowess, keeping you cosy and dry. When dusk falls, the lantern hook adds a glow to your night-time retreat, whilst mesh windows ensure a breath of fresh air under the stars.

Sturdy polyester fabrics allows for long time use Comes with a carry bag Easy to set up with pre-attached poles

