Outsunny Pop up Camping Tent for 2 Man, 2000mm Waterproof with Bag

This Outsunny instant pop-up tent is a fuss-free piece for camping trips and beyond. The pop-up design makes it easy to set up and pack away, saving you lots of time and frustration - plus, you can do it by yourself it's two-man design makes it a great companion for solo trips. A 2000mm water-resistant shell shield you from mild weather - great for our spring and summer seasons. Bag, 9x ground stakes and 4x guy ropes included.