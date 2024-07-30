Outsunny 6 Person Camping Tent 2-Tier Pop-up Tent w/ Carry Bag

This Outsunny large tent for camping is perfect for day trips, overnighters, and any beginner-level backpacking trips. It's big enough to house the family or friends. The pop-up design makes it easy to assemble in a few minutes. Four mesh windows to open and keep you cool, two doors to enter and leave easily. The camping shelter comes complete with a bag to carry easily.