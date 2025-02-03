Outsunny 3-4 Persons Tunnel Tent, Two Room Camping Tent w/ Windows

This Outsunny dome tent provides plenty of sleeping and socialising room for outdoor adventures. Using fibreglass poles that stays in shape, it's fitted with a 2000mm water-resistant polyester canopy for proper shelter. PVC windows for outside/inside views and mesh windows for ventilation, which have covers for extra privacy. The inner space of this 4 person tent is divided into two rooms, with double doors for easy access.

Sturdy polyester fabrics allows for long time use Comes with a carry bag Easy to set up with pre-attached poles

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD