Contemporary LED table lamp boasting a smooth satin nickel finish. Height: 40cm Diameter: 25.5cm Kelvins: 3000k Warm White Lumens: 600 Wattage: 12w Dimmable: No Light Bulb: Integrated LED A modern table lamp, the Jetta LED table lamp is a beautifully contemporary piece, exclusive to Pagazzi Lighting. Boasting a stunning smooth satin nickel finish, this swirling, unusual table lamp features a continuous white band which flows fluently throughout the table lamp, offering warm white LED light when lit. This table lamp is set to dazzle guests and would look great in living rooms, hallways and bedrooms.

