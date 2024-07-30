Errol 3 Light Polished Chrome and White Bar Spotlight Ceiling Light with Glass Shades

Errol 3 Light Polished Chrome and White Bar Spotlight Ceiling Light with Glass Shades

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Pagazzi Lighting (Web) Ltd

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Errol 3 Light Polished Chrome and White Bar Spotlight Ceiling Light with Glass Shades
Contemporary 3 Light LED spotlight bar boasting a polished chrome and glass finish.Height: 16cmLength: 37cmWidth: 7cmWattage: 10wLight Bulb: 3 x LED GU10 ( Not Included )A stylish addition to your home, this LED spotlight is part of the Errol range, exclusive to Pagazzi Lighting.  A ceiling light bar, finished in polished chrome throughout is complete with 3 white-capped clear glass shades, boasting an overall minimal and sleek design. A modern piece, it is perfect for use in kitchens, hallways and bedrooms.Need Bulbs? Pagazzi Offers a large range of LED GU10 light bulbs in a warm white, cool white and daylight.

View all Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here